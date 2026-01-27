Chelsea transfer news: New development with Raheem Sterling future as 'talks get underway'

By Darren Plant | 27 Jan 2026 18:13

There has reportedly been a new development regarding Raheem Sterling's future at Chelsea.

The winger has not played a single minute of football this season having remained exiled from the Blues first-team ranks.

Liam Rosenior has recently acknowledged that the former England international will not be reintegrated back into the senior fold at Stamford Bridge.

As a result, speculation has naturally continued with regards to the 31-year-old's next move.

On Tuesday, a report emerged that Sterling was increasingly likely to remain at Chelsea with no transfer close to completion.

© Imago

What is Sterling Chelsea latest?

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sterling is expected to officially leave Chelsea over the coming days.

The report alleges that Chelsea and Sterling's representatives have been in contact to resolve the situation.

With Chelsea prepared to allow Sterling to leave the club, mutually ending his contract - which has less than 18 months to run - appears to be a possibility.

While Fulham have previously been credited as admirers, there is no mention of the Cottagers or any other club.

© Imago

Would Sterling terminate Chelsea contract?

Given the wages that Sterling is earning at Chelsea, it has been no surprise that there has been little movement.

However, the situation will get resolved faster if both parties are willing to compromise over Sterling's contract.

If they are willing to meet half way, Sterling would have more chance of remaining in London, as is his preference.

Chelsea would also get to significantly reduce their wage bill at a time when they will want to strengthen their position with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.