Not just Alex Scott: Chelsea rival Liverpool 'in the race' for £34m right-back ahead of January

Chelsea and Liverpool are among the top clubs interested in signing Benfica youngster Daniel Banjaqui, with competition for the highly rated right-back growing.

The 18-year-old has started to make his mark in Portugal, attracting attention from several European sides keen to secure his services.

Both Premier League teams have reasons to strengthen at right-back, potentially setting up an intriguing transfer battle ahead of the January window.

Chelsea and Liverpool in race for Daniel Banjaqui

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

According to reports in Italy (via Sport Witness), Chelsea and Liverpool are among those 'in the race' for the Benfica right-back Daniel Banjaqui, with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund also mentioned.

The 18-year-old has made six first-team appearances for Benfica this season, including two starts in the league and one outing in the Europa League. He has also featured 22 times for the club's B team, but Benfica would prefer to develop him into a first-team regular before considering a sale.

A potential move would spark another transfer battle between Chelsea and Liverpool, who are already intensely competing for AFC Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott heading into 2027.

Banjaqui could become the subject of another direct tussle between the two Premier League rivals as they look to strengthen their squads.

Chelsea could benefit from signing a natural right-back, with Pedro Neto having been used in a wing-back role despite being better suited to an attacking position.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have well-documented problems at right-back, making Banjaqui an intriguing long-term option.

How much would Daniel Banjaqui cost?

© Iconsport / Atlantico

Banjaqui is thought to be protected by a £38m release clause, which would give Benfica significant control over his future.

That is a substantial fee for a teenager with limited senior experience, particularly when there is no guarantee he would immediately become a regular starter in the Premier League.

However, both Chelsea and Liverpool have shown a willingness to invest in young players with significant potential, and securing Banjaqui early could help them avoid a more expensive battle further down the line.

Liverpool arguably have the more obvious need for a natural right-back, while Chelsea could view him as a long-term investment who provides tactical flexibility.

Neither club should expect an immediate solution, but Banjaqui's potential makes him an intriguing option. Whether either side is prepared to meet Benfica's valuation remains the key question ahead of the January transfer window.