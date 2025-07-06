An out-of-favour Chelsea attacker suggests that he may be 'most inclined' to return to one of his former clubs during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea attacker Joao Felix has suggested that he may be "most inclined" to return to Benfica as speculation over his future heats up again.

The Blues progressed to the Club World Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 quarter-final win over Palmeiras on Friday, but Felix has been watching his side's campaign in the United States from afar.

The Portugal international is soon due back at Stamford Bridge after an underwhelming loan spell with AC Milan, where he only produced three goals and one assist from 21 matches in all tournaments.

Felix has a staggering six years left to run on his contract with the Conference League winners, but there is ostensibly little chance of the 25-year-old reigniting his Blues career under Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea have added to their central attacking ranks this summer with the captures of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, and they are also rumoured to be keeping a close eye on Ethan Nwaneri's contract situation at Arsenal.

Felix talks up Benfica return amid Chelsea exit links

The attacker emerged as one of Europe's brightest offensive talents during his time at Benfica, who pocketed a mammoth £109.8m when they offloaded him to Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Felix has failed to live up to his potential since, but the Chelsea man would now welcome a second stint at Benfica, whom his current club thumped 4-1 in the last 16 of this summer's Club World Cup.

Speaking to CM Jornal, Felix said: "Seeing Bruno Lage the coach, who I know and was important for my career, earns points in my decision over future and I see with good eyes returning to Benfica. And it is, maybe, where I am most inclined."

During his four-year stay at the Estadio da Luz, Felix contributed a terrific 20 goals and 11 assists in 43 matches, but his output has dropped significantly since his nine-figure transfer in 2019.

The 25-year-old now only boasts a mediocre 11 goals and two assists in 40 appearances for Chelsea across two separate spells, having first joined on loan in January 2023 before a permanent £44.9m move last summer.

Which Chelsea attackers could follow Felix out of the door?

In Chelsea's case, incomings will certainly precede outgoings, and Felix is likely to be one of a handful of attackers who will clear out their Stamford Bridge lockers.

The Blues are now likely to be receptive to bids for Noni Madueke after completing a deal for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, boosting Arsenal's chances of poaching the former PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham Hotspur youngster.

The Gunners are understood to have agreed personal terms with Madueke over a long-term contract until 2030, and they are expected to begin club-to-club talks with their London rivals in due course.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are thought to be weighing up an approach for Christopher Nkunku, while Mykhaylo Mudryk's future is clouded in uncertainty amid his doping suspension and recent FA charge.

Raheem Sterling is also seeking pastures new following a nightmarish loan spell with Arsenal, while Armando Broja and David Datro Fofana should be allowed to leave too.