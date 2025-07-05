Chelsea appear likely to strengthen their forward line further this season, and a report claims they could look to opportunistically sign an Arsenal star.

Chelsea are ready to act on their interest in Ethan Nwaneri if a new deal is not agreed with Arsenal, the latest reports have claimed.

The Blues managed to advance into the semi-finals of the Club World Cup on Saturday morning after they beat Palmeiras 2-1, and they will face Fluminense for a place in the final.

Despite the team's participation in the tournament, the Londoners have been busy off the pitch, with the likes of Joao Pedro signed from Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, the Blues also face the prospect of losing stars given winger Noni Madueke has reportedly agreed personal terms with rivals Arsenal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Chelsea could themselves sign an Arsenal player, with the journalist revealing that they are keen on teenager Nwaneri, who has just a year remaining on his contract at the Emirates.

Will Nwaneri get playing time?

In just 895 minutes in the Premier League last season, Nwaneri managed to score four times and provide two assists for the Gunners.

Romano reports that the teenager is seeking assurances about his playing time, though it is difficult to see where the 18-year-old would fit in Arsenal's XI.

The Englishman is comfortable playing on the right flank - he filled in for Bukayo Saka last term - and is also able to play in an attacking midfield role.

Both positions at Arsenal are currently occupied by Saka and Martin Odegaard, who will almost certainly be seen by Mikel Arteta as first-team regulars, but it is also unclear if Nwaneri would feature regularly for Chelsea.

Cole Palmer can be pencilled in as a guaranteed starter next season, and given Nwaneri is not familiar playing as a striker, he would likely be competing for a place on the flanks.

The Blues currently boast the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Estevao in their ranks, and the latter is seen as one of Brazil's most talented young forwards, but he prefers to operate on the right of attack.

While Nwaneri could benefit from being used as a rotational option given he is only 18, he may not be afforded the consistent time on the pitch that he reportedly craves if he was to move to Stamford Bridge.