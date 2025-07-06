Arsenal are set to strengthen their offensive ranks, and they reportedly agree personal terms with a Premier League winger ahead of a summer revamp.

Arsenal are reported to have agreed personal terms with Chelsea winger Noni Madueke ahead of potential approach to their Premier League rivals.

The Gunners have been relatively quiet so far this transfer window, with backup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga their only confirmed signing.

Many expect midfielder Martin Zubimendi to join the club, though fans are eager for offensive reinforcements given the team struggled in the final third last term.

Mikel Arteta's side did also suffer an injury crisis in the forward line, with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli suffering issues, and the Spanish boss will be keen to prevent a similar situation from arising in 2025-26.

The Athletic claim that Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Chelsea forward Madueke, though no club-to-club talks have taken place.

Madueke in profile

Madueke has predominantly played on the right flank for Chelsea, with the 23-year-old having scored seven goals and provided three assists in the Premier League last term.

The Englishman is an adept dribbler, and his ability to carry the ball in tight spaces could be of benefit to Arsenal, who at times found it difficult to break down stubborn defences in 2024-25.

It should be noted that the winger has only found the back of the net once in his last 14 competitive matches - registering one assist - and he ended the most recent league season having failed to score or assist in his final 11 matches.

Madueke will undoubtedly be of interest to Arteta given he could be used as a rotation option in the forward line, helping to provide Saka to prevent further injury issues.

Arsenal's summer revamp

While Madueke could take time to develop into the star that his talent promises, he may not be the only offensive addition to Arsenal's ranks given they have been linked with other attackers.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze have been strongly linked, and their creativity would help the Londoners produce chances for their number nine.

Strikers Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres are said to be the club's primary targets up front, and should Arsenal sign multiple offensive players, then they will be in a strong position from which to challenge for the title.