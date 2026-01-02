Arsenal news: Mikel Arteta identifies the "one thing" that is "missing" from Viktor Gyokeres as Kai Havertz returns

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Jan 2026 20:07

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has insisted that the only thing Viktor Gyokeres is missing is goals, but he praised other aspects of his play.

The Gunners will travel to play Bournemouth at the Vitality on Saturday, and they will hope to maintain their four-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

If the Londoners are to take advantage of their vulnerable hosts on the weekend, they will need to make the most of the chances they generate in the final third, though striker Gyokeres has found it difficult to impact games in recent months.

The Swede was brought to the Emirates as the club's marquee signing in the summer, but his place could be under threat given Kai Havertz returned to the bench against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arteta insisted that Gyokeres is doing everything asked of him and that goals will come, saying: "He is going to continue to have a lot of noise around him for the next five years.

"Since day one, you sign as a No 9 for Arsenal with the background he has and the expectation at Arsenal, that is not going away. That is the life of being an Arsenal number 9. There is an expectation when you pull the shirt on.

"He knew that and it was part of the plan. I see him training every day and in the meeting, how much he wants to do well. The way he is working every single match, it will click. One thing is missing at the moment, scoring more goals, but he is doing other things right."

The 27-year-old was signed for nearly £65m from Sporting Lisbon, but he has only scored seven times in 22 games for Arsenal this season.

Kai Havertz or Viktor Gyokeres: Who should start against Bournemouth?

Havertz has struggled with injury issues for some time, with the striker having been sidelined for four months after picking up an injury in August.

It would be surprising if he was ready to start against an opponent as physically robust as Bournemouth, who often look to press aggressively.

However, Gyokeres has failed to score from open play in his last seven Premier League games, and he has scored just once from open play in his past 13 top-flight fixtures.

The Swede is at his best when playing in a direct system that utilises counter-attacks as a key weapon, but the Gunners often dominate possession.

When Havertz is at his best, he has shown that he is able to hold the ball up and link play with teammates, so introducing him on the pitch at some stage would almost certainly be beneficial.

Do Arsenal need attackers in January transfer window?

With the Gunners boasting a four-point lead at the top of the table, there is a strong argument that the club should look to strengthen while in a position of strength.

If there has been one criticism of Arsenal under Arteta, it has been that they have at times struggled to create meaningful opportunities against stubborn defences.

The Londoners will also be concerned that rivals Manchester City appear set to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, and his arrival could be a significant boost for Pep Guardiola's side.

Arteta has been given free reign to mould the squad to his liking, so perhaps instead of signing more players, he should look to get more from the likes of Eberechi Eze.