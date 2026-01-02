Team News: Bournemouth vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jan 2026 17:30

Bournemouth will seek an unprecedented third straight win over Arsenal in Saturday's Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium, but they will have to defy their recent form to do so.

The Cherries have now gone without a victory in 10 successive games after Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Chelsea, whereas the Gunners have won their last six following their 4-1 takedown of Aston Villa, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee), Tyler Adams (knee)

Doubtful: Antoine Semenyo (other), Lewis Cook (neck), Ryan Christie (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Tavernier; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson

ARSENAL

Out: Max Dowman (ankle)

Doubtful: Declan Rice (knee), Gabriel Magalhaes (cramp), Riccardo Calafiori (unspecified), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Trossard