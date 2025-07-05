Chelsea Enzo Maresca claims that it was the "perfect night" after Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian scored a wonder goal in a 2-1 win for the Blues in the Club World Cup quarter-finals.

Enzo Maresca acknowledged that he had been left impressed with Estevao Willian after his new player scored for Palmeiras in a 2-1 victory for Chelsea.

The Blues went into Friday's Club World Cup quarter-final aware that their £51.5m signing had the potential to eliminate them from the lucrative tournament in the United States.

Although Cole Palmer put Chelsea into a half-time lead, Estevao announced himself to fans of the Premier League club with a sublime individual goal shortly after the restart.

From an acute angle, the 18-year-old drilled a shot in off the underside of the bar and into the far corner, but it ultimately was not enough as a Giay Augustin own goal sent Chelsea through to the last four, where they will play Fluminense.



Maresca reacts to Estevao display

Speaking at a press conference after the game, Maresca claimed that it had been a perfect night having watched the teenager pick up the Man of the Match award in a Chelsea win.

As quoted by football.london, the Italian said: "Estevao, I spoke with him for the first time after the game. I told him that it's been the perfect night because we won, he scored. So it's been perfect for us and for him.

He added: "You can see that he's a huge talent. You can see that he's a fantastic player. And the only thing for me is when you come from South America or in general from the other part of the world, Europe, you need to adapt. So, we're going to help him to adapt.

"First of all, to be happy, to continue to enjoy football. And we don't have any doubt because he's so good that he's going to be a very important player for Chelsea."

What next for Chelsea and Estevao?

While Chelsea will now prepare for a last-four showdown with Fluminense, Estevao will now go on an well-deserved holiday after an extended period in the spotlight.

Despite a Chelsea transfer having been finalised for more than a year, he has remained a key player for Palmeiras and has already featured on 37 occasions since the beginning of 2025.

Maresca has already alluded to Estevao requiring a period of transition and he may also be reluctant to introduce the starlet to the rigours of English and European football with immediate effect.

Nevertheless, the goal will be for Estevao to be ready for a potential appearance against Crystal Palace on August 17, the rest of this Chelsea squad already playing catch-up when it comes to enjoying a break ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

