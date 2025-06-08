Chelsea have a "35% chance" of signing one of European football's most in-demand forwards, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea have been given a "35% chance" of signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike.

That is the view of transfer expert Fabrizio Romano as the Blues continue to weigh up a potential approach for the Frenchman.

Liam Delap has already been acquired from Ipswich Town in a £30m deal, while there is talk of Chelsea pushing hard for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.

However, Ekitike would cost far more than either of those players on the back of scoring 26 times in 64 appearances for Frankfurt over the past one-and-a-half seasons.

What has Romano said?

With Frankfurt having earned a return to the Champions League themselves, they are not in any rush to cash in on a player who is their most prized asset.

The Bundesliga outfit are said to be ready to demand €100m (£84.26m), a figure that Chelsea will inevitably try to negotiate lower if they open formal discussions.

Nevertheless, Romano, who was speaking to DAZN, has suggested that Chelsea remain active in the race for the former Paris Saint-Germain man.

He said: "I have been told that there’s no concrete negotiations between Chelsea and Frankfurt for Ekitike, only a phone call two days ago to ask about the price, which is €100m,

"Let’s wait until later in the window maybe, I give this a 35% chance as it stands."

Will Chelsea remain interested?

From Chelsea's perspective, they have been trying to sign new players in time for the start of the Club World Cup, with the first of two summer transfer windows closing on June 10.

Bringing in Ekitike for that tournament is now out of the question and it remains to be seen whether there will now be a lull in interest.

Of Chelsea's current crop, the place of Nicolas Jackson would be at most risk if Ekitike arrives at Stamford Bridge, but the Senegal international is now in line to have a chance to impress in the United States.

Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in 22-year-old Ekitike, even though they are looking to wrap up a deal for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz for in excess of £100m.