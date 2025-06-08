Chelsea hold interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie-Bynoe Gittens, who they have made an opening offer for, though BVB reportedly reject the offer.

Chelsea's first offer for Borussia Dortmund's Jaime Bynoe-Gittens has reportedly been rejected, with the Londoners' bid of £29.5m not deemed satisfactory.

The Blues are looking to reinforce their forward line this summer, having already signed striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town for £30m.

Head coach Enzo Maresca will need to strengthen considering his side will be competing in the Champions League next term, whereas they were able to rotate frequently in Europe last term due to the fact they participated in the Conference League.

The Londoners have interest in Dortmund winger Bynoe-Gittens, who they had submitted an official bid to the Bundesliga side in the region of £30m.

Sky Sports News chief correspondent Kaveh Solhekol has claimed that while BVB have rejected Chelsea's opening offer, they would be willing to accept a fee in the range of £42-50m.

Bynoe-Gittens in profile

Bynoe-Gittens has enjoyed a breakout season in Germany despite the fact his team struggled for large periods, with manager Nuri Sahin sacked before Niko Kovac was brought in.

The 20-year-old attacker predominately operated from the left in 2024-25, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in all competitions.

In the Bundesliga, Bynoe-Gittens reached a top speed of 35.96 km/h, making him the division's 16th fastest player ahead of the likes of Leroy Sane (35.31 km/h).

Are Chelsea taking a risk?

The English winger needs playing time if he is to develop on his promising 2024-25 campaign, but he will not necessarily be guaranteed minutes at Stamford Bridge given he may be behind attackers Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke.

Additionally, if Chelsea are to compete for the Premier League and Champions League, they cannot afford the winger to iron out his flaws while on the pitch as his mistakes could cost them the chance of silverware.

If the Blues are willing to share minutes across their forward line, and if Maresca is not under pressure to deliver trophies in the immediate future, perhaps signing Bynoe-Gittens would make sense.