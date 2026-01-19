Chelsea transfer news: Blues pair facing 'crossroads' moment amid Jeremy Jacquet talk

By Darren Plant | 19 Jan 2026 10:18

Chelsea may reportedly soon start giving serious thought to the futures of two of their defenders, amid speculation regarding a move for Jeremy Jacquet.

Over recent days, it has become clear that the Blues hierarchy are interested in adding a new centre-back to Liam Rosenior's squad.

Reports persist that Rennes player Jacquet is their preferred candidate and that negotiations are ongoing for the 20-year-old.

However, whether they are currently at Stamford Bridge or out on loan, Chelsea are stacked for long-term options in the middle of defence.

Ahead of 2026-27, there are nine players - six currently in Rosenior's squad, the injured Levi Colwill and loan duo Mamadou Sarr and Aaron Anselmino - who could be viewed as first-team options.

Which defenders could Chelsea sell in summer?

According to BBC Sport, the futures of Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo may both come under consideration.

Chalobah has already made 27 starts and two substitute outings in all competitions this season, accumulating more minutes than any other Blues outfield player in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Adarabioyo has made 13 starts and six substitute appearances, being viewed as one of the backups to Chalobah and Wesley Fofana.

Despite those numbers, the report suggests that they will be considered for a sale if their contracts - which run until 2028 - enter the final two years.

Of the current senior squad, only Tyrique George has less than 24 months remaining on his contract, a consequence of the strategy of BlueCo since their takeover in 2022.

Why does selling both players tick boxes for Chelsea, BlueCo?

Aged 26 and 28 respectively, Chalobah and Adarabioyo are two of Chelsea's most senior players, and their impact is felt behind the scenes as much as on it.

Nevertheless, neither player cost a fee. Chalobah is a homegrown talent and Adarabioyo was signed on a free transfer from Fulham.

Therefore, BlueCo could be attracted to the net-profit that can be made on selling the pair when they want to create as much breathing space with the relevant financial regulations as possible.

As an academy graduate with 133 appearances to his name, Chelsea fans would not want to see Chalobah depart Stamford Bridge.

A less-sentimental view will be taken on Adarabioyo, despite him racking up 46 starts and 14 substitute outings since moving across West London.