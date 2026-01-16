Chelsea transfer news: Barcelona-linked Premier League defender 'discussed' by Blues officials

By Darren Plant | 16 Jan 2026 12:56

Chelsea have allegedly discussed the possibility of making a move for Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi.

Head coach Liam Rosenior suggested earlier this week that he is yet to make a decision over whether he wishes to strengthen his squad during the winter transfer window.

However, reports have emerged over the past 24 hours which indicate that the Blues will attempt to sign a new centre-back over the coming weeks.

Como's Jacoba Ramon is someone who is said to be of interest of Chelsea and a move for the Spaniard could follow in due course.

Nevertheless, as per talkSPORT, the West Londoners are also admirers of Senesi and have taken an interest in his situation.

© Imago / Mark Pain

What is Senesi's Bournemouth situation?

In three-and-a-half years at the Vitality Stadium, the 28-year-old has has contributed six goals and nine assists from 111 appearances for the Cherries.

While Bournemouth would prefer to retain the services of the Argentina international, he has less than six months left on his contract.

As a result, the likes of Barcelona and Juventus are said to be contemplating whether to move for the potential free agent.

That will be one of the factors behind Chelsea placing Senesi on a shortlist, yet it is claimed that they are likely to move for a younger alternative.

There is also uncertainty over how Bournemouth will handle the situation. Although they would ideally prefer to recoup a fee for Senesi, £64m has already been raised from Antoine Semenyo's transfer to Manchester City.

© Imago

Is Senesi what Chelsea need?

If Chelsea are to bring in an experienced centre-back to complement their current options, few supporters are going to complain.

Senesi also has 99 appearances in the Premier League under his belt, something that may come under consideration.

That said, Senesi only representing Feyenoord and Bournemouth during his time in Europe may count against him, even if he could be available for a cut-price fee at most.

Should there be other similar options on the market, Chelsea may insist on turning their attention elsewhere.