Chelsea transfer news: Blues have 'checked' on Spanish defender as January transfer plan revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 16 Jan 2026 07:51

Chelsea are reportedly looking to bolster their defence this January, and they have earmarked two exciting young defenders.

The Blues were tipped to sign a new centre-back last summer after Levi Colwill picked up an ACL injury, but they failed to land their major defensive targets.

Chelsea have a wealth of options at the back, with Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana being their top players, although the latter has struggled with injuries.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Josh Acheampong and Jorrel Hato are some of the other options available for new Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior.

Chelsea have conceded only 24 goals this season in the Premier League, but it appears that the Blues still want to back the new manager by bolstering the defence in January.

The Blues eye move for Jacobo Ramon?

© Imago / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

According to a report from the Daily Mail (print edition, 16 January, page 77), the Blues have earmarked Como defender Jacobo Ramon as a potential option for the January window.

The Spanish defender spent his youth career at Real Madrid, and played six times for the senior team, scoring one goal before moving to Como last summer.

The 21-year-old has impressed in the 2025-26 campaign, starting 16 of 17 Serie A games and scoring two goals.

Los Blancos have reportedly retained a 50% sell-on clause and three unknown buy-back clauses, which means any potential transfer will not be straightforward.

Chelsea also keen on Jeremy Jacquet

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

The report further adds that the Blues have also checked on Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, widely regarded as one of the best young talents in world football at the moment.

Chelsea reportedly been closely monitoring Jacquet and have carried out extensive checks on the youngster.

The Blues, however, could face strong competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal, who are emerging as a serious candidate to sign him.