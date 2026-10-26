Chelsea transfer news: Kendry Paez latest as 'new destination' considered for Ecuadorian starlet

Chelsea are allegedly considering whether to facilitate the sale of Kendry Paez in 2027.

On the back of Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, Xabi Alonso's immediate focus is to find a positive response for Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth round tie against Liverpool.

Theoretically speaking, Paez is available to feature in the contest. However, Alonso indicated in September that the 19-year-old would not be considered for first-team selection.

As a result, Chelsea chiefs and Paez are waiting until the winter transfer window to determine his next move.

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Chelsea ready to sell Paez in winter transfer window?

According to Bolavip, Chelsea would consider offers for the playmaker during the winter transfer window.

While a loan switch to a Championship club remains a possibility, Chelsea have identified a 'new destination' in South America for a sale.

Courtesy of FIFA loan regulations, the West Londoners cannot send Paez to a foreign club unless they recall one of six players already playing outside of British football.

Chelsea are keen to recoup their investment, in the region of £17m, if they give the green light to a permanent exit.

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How has Paez fared for Chelsea Under-21s (Cobham Next Gen)

Despite missing out on first-team football, Paez has been able to rack up six appearances for Chelsea's Under-21s, also known at Cobham Next Gen.

Last month, he made a start in a 2-0 victory at Reading in the EFL Trophy, while he has accumulated 240 minutes of football in total.

Paez has contributed two assists during his six outings, the latest coming in a 2-2 draw versus Liverpool in Premier League 2 on Saturday.

That 81-minute outing was the longest that he has played since a game for River Plate on March 13.