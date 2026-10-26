Chelsea transfer news: Kendry Paez latest as 'new destination' considered for Ecuadorian starlet

Chelsea are allegedly considering whether to facilitate the sale of Kendry Paez in 2027.
On the back of Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, Xabi Alonso's immediate focus is to find a positive response for Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth round tie against Liverpool.
Theoretically speaking, Paez is available to feature in the contest. However, Alonso indicated in September that the 19-year-old would not be considered for first-team selection.
As a result, Chelsea chiefs and Paez are waiting until the winter transfer window to determine his next move.
Chelsea ready to sell Paez in winter transfer window?
According to Bolavip, Chelsea would consider offers for the playmaker during the winter transfer window.
While a loan switch to a Championship club remains a possibility, Chelsea have identified a 'new destination' in South America for a sale.
Courtesy of FIFA loan regulations, the West Londoners cannot send Paez to a foreign club unless they recall one of six players already playing outside of British football.
Chelsea are keen to recoup their investment, in the region of £17m, if they give the green light to a permanent exit.
How has Paez fared for Chelsea Under-21s (Cobham Next Gen)
Despite missing out on first-team football, Paez has been able to rack up six appearances for Chelsea's Under-21s, also known at Cobham Next Gen.
Last month, he made a start in a 2-0 victory at Reading in the EFL Trophy, while he has accumulated 240 minutes of football in total.
Paez has contributed two assists during his six outings, the latest coming in a 2-2 draw versus Liverpool in Premier League 2 on Saturday.
That 81-minute outing was the longest that he has played since a game for River Plate on March 13.