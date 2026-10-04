Estevao clocks more Brazil minutes than Blues game time and returns a more confident player for Chelsea

Willian Estevao has played more minutes for Brazil during the international break than he has accumulated in all of Chelsea's competitive matches this season — and the 19-year-old's return to Stamford Bridge ahead of Saturday's visit to Bournemouth could mark a shift in his standing under Xabi Alonso.

The former Palmeiras forward managed just 167 minutes across Chelsea's first six games of 2026-27, starting only the two League Cup fixtures and entering from the bench with 12 minutes or fewer to spare in four Premier League matches. One league game passed without him being used at all. His three games with Brazil this month have given him 172 minutes — more playing time in three appearances than he has seen at club level all season.

Chelsea news: what Estevao produced with Brazil

The improvement in confidence was visible. Estevao started Brazil's opener against Australia, came on in the second half of the second fixture and returned to the starting lineup for Saturday's friendly against India.

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

His most decisive contribution came against India, where he opened the scoring before providing the assist for a second Brazilian goal. Against Australia across two meetings, he accumulated promising attacking moments — an unsuccessful one-on-one attempt and a header chance among them — without the finishing accuracy to convert. An effort that did beat the goalkeeper in the first Australia match was disallowed for a foul by Bruno Guimaraes in the build-up.

Across the three games, Estevao registered three completed dribbles, three passes into shooting positions, two big chances created and six ground duels won.

Chelsea news: why the next weeks at Stamford Bridge are significant

Two of Alonso's preferred forward options — Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro — have withdrawn from their respective international squads with injuries, creating space that Estevao could fill when domestic football resumes. He remains in contention to feature either as a starter or from the right-wing position vacated by Pedro Neto if required.

The question is whether the international break will prompt a recalibration from Alonso, who might be expected to give a player of Estevao's calibre opportunities earlier in games than the final ten minutes of a Premier League match. Chelsea's visit to Bournemouth on Saturday will provide the first indication of whether the manager's thinking has shifted.