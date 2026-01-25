Chelsea transfer news: Boss of January target admits "anything can happen" as Liam Rosenior aims for Champions League

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Jan 2026 01:49 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 09:21

Rennes boss Habib Beye has not ruled out the possibility of Jeremy Jacquet leaving this month amid interest from Chelsea.

The Blues will face Crystal Palace on Sunday, and manager Liam Rosenior will be looking for his second win in the Premier League.

Chelsea may have kept two clean sheets in their two games leading up to Sunday's match, but there are concerns about whether the backline are resilient enough to guide the club into the Champions League spots.

The Londoners have been linked with Rennes centre-back Jacquet, though with the January transfer window set to close on February 2, time is running out to secure his signature.

Rennes boss Beye did not dismiss the notion that the defender could leave this month, telling reporters: "There are still a few days left in the transfer window. Anything can happen. We need things to be as calm as possible."

Some reports suggest that the 20-year-old could be loaned back to Rennes for the rest of the season, though bringing him in now could help the Blues qualify for the Champions League.

© Imago

Why do Chelsea want Jeremy Jacquet?

With Liverpool's loss against Bournemouth on Saturday, and Manchester United set to play Arsenal on Sunday, there is a real chance that the Blues could end the weekend in fourth place.

A period of consistently positive results could be enough to cement their status as favourites for the top four, though they may need additions at the back to get over the line.

Options like Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana have been criticised this season, while other like Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo are currently injured.

Jacquet may only be 20, but he is already an imposing defender, with the Frenchman having won 74% of his aerial duels in Ligue 1.

That figure is greater than all of the previously mentioned defenders have managed for Chelsea this season, and his addition could be beneficial in an era ruled by set pieces.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

What do Chelsea need to be successful?

Rosenior is the sixth permanent head coach of Chelsea since 2021, and there is scepticism about whether he is the man to lead the team forward.

While it is important that Rosenior is held accountable should he fail, it is hard to see how the squad can grow as a unit if the club continue to sack managers.

The Blues have a number of young and talented players at Stamford Bridge, and they would benefit from a stable environment.

Perhaps the most important thing that Chelsea need for their long-term future is patience, whether with Rosenior or their next boss.