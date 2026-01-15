Chelsea vs. Brentford: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 15 Jan 2026 01:30 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 06:36

As the Premier League resumes following a week of FA Cup and EFL Cup action, Chelsea will welcome Brentford to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

New Blues manager Liam Rosenior will be taking charge of his first top-flight game with the club, coming off the back of a 3-2 defeat against Arsenal in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

As for Keith Andrews's Bees, they overcame Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in the FA Cup on January 10, and head into this match after having a full week to prepare.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Brentford.

What time does Chelsea vs. Brentford kick off?

This match will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday, January 17 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Chelsea vs. Brentford being played?

The Bees will travel across London to Stamford Bridge, the 41,312-capacity stadium that has been home to Chelsea since 1905.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Brentford in the UK

TV channels

This game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kick offs.

Streaming

Likewise, fans in the UK will not be able to stream this match live.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app shortly after full time, before being uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

Viewers can also catch Match of the Day at 10:50pm on BBC One for highlights and analysis of all of Saturday's Premier League action.

What is at stake in Chelsea vs. Brentford?

Rosenior kicked off his Chelsea tenure by battering Charlton Athletic 5-1 last Saturday, and though they were beaten by Arsenal in midweek, his team showed some promising signs, even without key stars Moises Caicedo, Reece James and Cole Palmer.

However, the Blues are currently on a five-game winless run in the Premier League - drawing three and losing two - and ending that streak with a triumph at his first attempt would give the new manager a significant boost.

Chelsea sit eighth in the top flight ahead of this weekend, and their tally of 31 points sees them three behind their fifth-placed opponents, as well as four short of fourth-placed Liverpool.

With that in mind, Brentford will be desperate to avoid losing on Saturday, as their surprise push for Europe hangs in the balance.

Andrews's side are in excellent form prior to kick off, having won five of their six most recent outings across all competitions, not to mention that they have kept back-to-back clean sheets in their last two.

The Bees will also be motivated by the fact that they are just two points behind Arne Slot's unconvincing Liverpool, knowing that victory could see them remarkably climb into the Champions League spots.