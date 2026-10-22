Chelsea lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League London derby

Mike Penders is set to become Chelsea’s youngest-ever goalkeeper to start a Premier League match in Saturday evening’s London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old has been playing second fiddle to Emiliano Martinez this season, but the latter is sidelined for at least a few weeks after fracturing his jaw in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Everton.

Standing at 6ft 7in tall, Penders could be protected by a three-man defence of Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix and Levi Colwill that helped Chelsea keep their first Premier League clean sheet since January against Everton.

Pedro Neto scored his first two goals of the campaign on Merseyside and he is expected to continue as a right wing-back, while Jorrel Hato should get the nod to start against on the opposite flank.

Chelsea have won their last two games with a midfield pairing of Moises Caicedo and Jordan Henderson, who are both expected to link arms in the middle once again.

Cole Palmer has been directly involved in five goals in as many league appearances against Tottenham (three goals, two assists) and he is set to retain his starting spot in an advanced central role alongside Morgan Rogers.

Completing the front three is striker Joao Pedro, who has scored three goals in three previous matches against Spurs and has netted four of his five Premier League goals this season at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Martinez is joined on the sidelined by captain Reece James (knee), Jamie Gittens (ankle), Pep Chavarria and Emmanuel Emegha (both unspecified), while Malo Gusto (illness) will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Penders; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Caicedo, Henderson, Hato; Palmer, Rogers; Pedro

> Click here to see how Tottenham Hotspur could line up against Chelsea