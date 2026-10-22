Tottenham lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League London derby

Tottenham Hotspur will be without at least six players for Saturday’s Premier League London derby against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Rodrigo Bentancur is serving the second of a three-match suspension and is joined on the sidelines by injured quintet Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle), Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Lucas Bergvall (all knee) and Savio (muscle).

Destiny Udogie (knee) missed Spurs’ 3-1 win over Coventry City on Monday, but he could be fit to return this weekend, while Pedro Porro (hamstring), Omar Marmoush, Tosin Adarabioyo (both calf) and Andrew Robertson (unspecified) will also have minor issues assessed ahead of kickoff.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi will weigh up whether to stick with a three-at-the-back system and match Chelsea’s formation. If so, Mickey van de Ven, Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi could be the centre-back trio to start.

Archie Gray began in his favoured midfield position last time out, but he could revert to a makeshift right-back role if De Zerbi switches to a four-man defence and if Porro is not fit to start.

Former Chelsea man Conor Gallagher will be hoping to force his way into the first XI and could link up with Sandro Tonali and James Maddison in centre-midfield, the latter of whom scored on his long-awaited return from injury against Coventry.

Dejan Kulusevski is also back after more than 500 days on the sidelines, but a start in attack is considered unlikely for the Swedish playmaker. Mohammed Kudus is more likely to get the nod on the right flank, while Marmoush or Mathys Tel could begin on the left.

Dominic Solanke, who like Gallagher began his career at Chelsea, has scored just one goal in seven Premier League games this term, but the striker is still expected to lead the line once again this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Udogie; Gallagher, Tonali; Kudus, Maddison, Marmoush; Solanke

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up against Tottenham Hotspur