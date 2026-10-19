Chelsea news: Everton, Blues duo "lucky" not to receive red card in feisty Hill Dickinson Stadium clash

Chelsea attacker Morgan Rogers was one of two players "lucky" not to be sent off in Saturday's Premier League fixture against Everton.

That is the view of former Premier League official Dermot Gallagher, who also felt that Toffees youngster Harrison Armstrong ran the risk of being dismissed.

The visitors recorded a 2-0 victory thanks to a Pedro Neto double, while the injury sustained by Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez dominated the headlines post-match.

However, in a feisty game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, there were multiple incidents that could have led to red cards for both teams.

Rogers - while on a yellow card - lunging into a challenge on James Garner attracted the most debate, albeit it being a one-sided view that the £117m summer signing should have been dismissed.

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Ref watch: Gallagher says Everton, Chelsea players fortunate to avoid red card

Speaking on Sky Sports News' 'Ref Watch', Gallagher says that Rogers was saved by the referee and assistant referee deciding that he had not committed a foul.

He said: "He's lucky the referee didn't give a free kick. If you look at the outcome, the referee plays on. Because he does that, the dilemma then for VAR is whether it's a second yellow, but he can't go for that.

"Is it enough for a red? That's his [VAR's] balance. If the referee hasn't given a foul, it takes the VAR out of the equation.

"I think it's on the threshold [of a straight red card] and once it's there, that's the dilemma of this second yellow card.

"There is a damning angle where you see him leap into it, so that alone would send warning bells into the referee's head.

"But the referee chose to play on. He didn't think it was a foul.

"Being a foul isn't enough. The linesman also made a good point that they both lunged and that's the other thing - who is the real guilty party?"

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Should Harrison Armstrong have been sent off against Chelsea?

Gallagher was also of the opinion that Armstrong could have been red-carded for a similar, albeit marginally-less forceful, challenge on Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong.

He added: "He is lucky he did not catch him, he catches him with his shin rather than his studs - if you catch someone with your studs and a straight leg, you are going to get sent off.

"If you are lucky like he is, you get a little bit of leeway when you catch him with his shin."

Victory for Chelsea has moved them into fourth place in the Premier League table.