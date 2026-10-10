Chelsea news: Cole Palmer announces new long-term contract in his own unique way ahead of Bournemouth clash

Cole Palmer has committed his future to Chelsea with a new long-term contract.

Palmer's previously penned a deal in June 2024 to keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2033.

The Chelsea star has now put pen to paper on improved terms that will run until the summer of 2034.

Palmer made the major announcement in a fake Twitch stream shared by Chelsea's social media accounts.

We’re delighted to announce that Cole Palmer has signed a new contract until 2034. ✍️? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 10, 2026

Palmer announces new Chelsea contract

In reply to a 'fan question' about his Chelsea future, Palmer said: “Well, I’ve just signed a new contract about 20 minutes ago.

“So I’m staying for about eight more years. So hopefully you can sing that song a bit more that you all sing.”

The move to make the announcement via a fake Twitch stream appears to be reference to Palmer's ban from the streaming platform in September.

The 24-year-old was temporarily suspended after accidentally leaking EA FC 27 gameplay footage before the game's official release date.

In an interview shared by Chelsea's media channels, Palmer revealed he is keen to play a "big role" in the club's mission to win silverware.

"Chelsea means a lot to me and I think the club is going in the right direction, so I'm delighted to sign and I’m obviously very happy."

Cole Palmer is streaming LIVE... ? https://t.co/OhYXzV8c6P — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 10, 2026

Chelsea star targeting trophies after contract announcement

"Speaking to the owners, to the sporting directors and obviously the manager, they gave me a lot of confidence, so it was only right to sign.

'Speaking to players as well, everyone has the same ambitions. I feel like we win major trophies here consistently and I want to be a part of that and play a big role in it too."

The announcement comes as a boost on the same day Xabi Alonso's side return to Premier League action against Bournemouth.

Palmer experienced a difficult 2025-26 campaign as he struggled with injury and form before being left out of England's World Cup squad.

However, he has shown positive signs of rediscovering his best form in the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign, having scored four goals and provided two assists in his first seven competitive outings of the new season.