Chelsea lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for EFL Cup semi-final as Liam Rosenior makes Cole Palmer decision

By Ben Knapton | 12 Jan 2026 15:57 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 16:06

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has refused to guarantee Cole Palmer's availability for Wednesday's EFL Cup semi-final first leg with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The England international was one of three players left out of the squad for the 5-1 FA Cup win over Charlton Athletic for precautionary reasons, alongside Reece James and Malo Gusto.

Speaking at his press conference on Monday, Rosenior confirmed that he would make a decision on the trio's involvement on Tuesday, but there are no major concerns about their fitness at the time of writing.

As a result, Palmer could be given the nod to start in a central attacking role, flanked by Pedro Neto and Estevao Willian, who memorably gave Arsenal a rough ride in November's Premier League draw.

An Estevao-Palmer-Neto support line would force Liam Delap and Joao Pedro to battle for the striker's spot, and the former may have the edge as he aims to rile up Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

James's fitness could be pivotal for Chelsea, as the long-serving skipper should be the number one replacement for Moises Caicedo, suspended for accumulated yellow cards.

If James is given the green light, expect him to link arms with Enzo Fernandez in the double pivot, while Gusto and the returning Marc Cucurella should form a first-choice backline ahead of cup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Gusto, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; James, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Delap

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up for the first leg