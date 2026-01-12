Arsenal lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for EFL Cup semi-final amid Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus dilemma

By Ben Knapton | 12 Jan 2026 16:06 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 16:06

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faces a fascinating three-way attacking dilemma for Wednesday's EFL Cup semi-final first leg with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard oversaw a 4-1 success over Portsmouth in Sunday's FA Cup third-round clash, where Gabriel Jesus teed up one of Gabriel Martinelli's three goals at Fratton Park, and Kai Havertz made his long-awaited return from injury.

All the while, Viktor Gyokeres was an unused substitute after a lacklustre display against Liverpool a few days prior, leading to further calls for Arteta to start Jesus more regularly.

However, with the Brazilian featuring from the off at the weekend and Havertz still building his fitness back up, Gyokeres will surely get the nod on Wednesday, in spite of his underwhelming form.

The Sweden international will surely be flanked by hat-trick hero Martinelli - in no position to be dropped after his FA Cup exploits - and Bukayo Saka, back in for Noni Madueke.

Arteta should also have no qualms about starting the first-choice midfield trio of Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice, in addition to his strongest backline possible, albeit with one caveat.

Myles Lewis-Skelly should be retained if neither Riccardo Calafiori nor Piero Hincapie recover from their injuries, while Kepa Arrizabalaga has had his praises sung by Arteta all season long and should continue as Arsenal's cup goalkeeper at his old home.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Kepa; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

