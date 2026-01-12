Chelsea injury news: Liam Rosenior delivers update ahead of Arsenal EFL Cup semi-final

By Darren Plant | 12 Jan 2026 15:10

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has acknowledged that three of his senior players remain as injury doubts ahead of Wednesday's game against Arsenal.

Rosenior will be taking charge of his first Chelsea fixture at Stamford Bridge for the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final with the Gunners.

On Saturday evening, the Englishman kicked off his reign with a 5-1 triumph over Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round.

That result was achieved with Reece James, Malo Gusto and Cole Palmer all being rested due to what Rosenior described as minor issues picked up earlier in the week.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday afternoon, Rosenior revealed that each of the trio are still considerable doubts for the encounter with one of Chelsea's London rivals.

Rosenior provides Chelsea injury update

Rosenior told reporters: "We've had no injury problems coming out from Charlton, which is a really, really good thing.

"I'll make a decision on Cole [Palmer], Reece [James] and Malo [Gusto] tomorrow. I'm giving them some extra time.

"Doing the press conference two days before is not ideal. Sorry about that, but I've got time to make a decision. I haven't made a decision on the team. I will make that decision tomorrow or the morning of Wednesday."

He added: "They're being managed. It was a good time for them to rest in the FA Cup game.

"I believe in this group. There's no reason to take risks on players' health if you believe that you can win the game and they can come through and get extra training sessions and extra bits of work. That's the way it's worked out so far."

Will Rosenior prioritise Arsenal over Brentford?

The showdown with Arsenal comes three days before what has become an increasingly-important Premier League fixture against Brentford.

Chelsea now trail the fifth-placed Bees - one of the form teams in the division - by two points in the Premier League table.

Therefore, it feels likely that Rosenior will stick with the group of players - minus the suspended Moises Caicedo and boosted by the return of Marc Cucurella from a one-match ban - for Wednesday's game.