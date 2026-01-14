Chelsea vs. Arsenal team news: Liam Rosenior makes Reece James, Cole Palmer decisions for EFL Cup semi-final

By Darren Plant | 14 Jan 2026 18:50 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 19:03

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has left Reece James and Cole Palmer out of his squad for the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Rosenior had hinted earlier in the week that the pair, as well as Malo Gusto, were each struggling to recover from fitness issues for the showdown with the Gunners.

All three have subsequently been left out with Rosenior making eight changes to the team that started Saturday's 5-1 victory over Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round.

Josh Acheampong, Andrey Santos and Marc Guiu are the only players to retain their places for Rosenior's second match in charge.

Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah start in central defence, while Estevao Willian and Pedro Neto have been handed opportunities on the flanks.

Tyrique George and Shim Mheuka are presented with surprise chances on the substitutes' bench, but Jamie Gittens is not involved.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Arsenal make eight changes for Chelsea fixture

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has also made eight alterations to the side that started their FA Cup tie at Portsmouth on Sunday.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes are the trio to keep their spots in the team.

William Saliba returns to partner Gabriel in the centre of defence, while Viktor Gyokeres takes his place down the centre of the attack.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Acheampong, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Santos; Estevao, Pedro, Neto; Guiu

Subs: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Adarabioyo, Hato, Essugo, Buonanotte, Garnacho, George, Mheuka

Arsenal XI: Arrizabalaga; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Subs: Raya, Jesus, Eze, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Merino, Havertz, Lewis-Skelly