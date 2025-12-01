Premier League Gameweek 14
Leeds
Dec 3, 2025 8.15pm
Chelsea

Team News: Leeds vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Leeds vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago

Thirteen points apart in the Premier League table, relegation-threatened Leeds United and title outsiders Chelsea collide at Elland Road on Wednesday evening.

The Whites' second-half surge was in vain during a 3-2 loss to Manchester City on Saturday, but the Blues claimed a praiseworthy 1-1 draw with Arsenal last time out, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LEEDS vs. CHELSEA

LEEDS

Out: Sean Longstaff (calf), Daniel James (hamstring)

Doubtful: James Justin (knock), Sebastiaan Bornauw (knee), Anton Stach (concussion)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Rodon, Struijk, Bijol; Bogle, Gruev, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Nmecha

CHELSEA

Out: Moises Caicedo (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Dario Essugo (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Santos, Fernandez; Estevao, Pedro, Neto; Delap

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Chelsea related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe