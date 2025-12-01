Team News: Leeds vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 01 Dec 2025 11:08 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 19:15

Thirteen points apart in the Premier League table, relegation-threatened Leeds United and title outsiders Chelsea collide at Elland Road on Wednesday evening.

The Whites' second-half surge was in vain during a 3-2 loss to Manchester City on Saturday, but the Blues claimed a praiseworthy 1-1 draw with Arsenal last time out, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LEEDS

Out: Sean Longstaff (calf), Daniel James (hamstring)

Doubtful: James Justin (knock), Sebastiaan Bornauw (knee), Anton Stach (concussion)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Rodon, Struijk, Bijol; Bogle, Gruev, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Nmecha

CHELSEA

Out: Moises Caicedo (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Dario Essugo (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Santos, Fernandez; Estevao, Pedro, Neto; Delap