Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Less than two weeks on from their seven-goal spectacular in the EFL Cup, Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers do battle in Saturday's Premier League showdown at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues drew 2-2 with Qarabag in the Champions League in midweek, while the Old Gold are playing their first match since the sacking of Vitor Pereira, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Romeo Lavia (thigh), Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban), Cole Palmer (groin), Levi Colwill (ACL), Dario Essugo (thigh), Benoit Badiashile (muscle)

Doubtful: Pedro Neto (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Pedro, Garnacho; Delap

WOLVES

Out: Emmanuel Agbadou (suspended), Matt Doherty (knee), Leon Chiwome (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Johnstone; Toti, Krejci, S. Bueno; Tchatchoua, Andre, Gomes, H. Bueno; Munetsi, Bellegarde; Strand Larsen

No Data Analysis info