Team News: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Chelsea and Bournemouth will look to secure positive results in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge, with the international break offering a chance to regroup after the Blues’ dip in form and the Cherries’ winless start under Marco Rose.

Xabi Alonso's men were humiliated 3-0 by Brentford before the break, giving the capital club three weeks to reflect on the West London derby defeat as they prepare to respond against a side they have beaten in five of their last 10 meetings.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the team news for both clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Joao Pedro (knee), Jamie Gittens (ankle)

Doubtful: Moises Caicedo (calf), Cole Palmer (groin), Reece James (thigh), Marco Palestra (thigh), Emmanuel Emegha (muscle)

Sports Mole predicted XI: Martinez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Lavia, Henderson, Chavarria; Palmer, Rogers; Welbeck

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Alex Scott (thigh), Junior Eli Kroupi (foot), Julian Araujo (thigh), Justin Kluivert (muscle), Veljko Milosavljevic (thigh), Amine Adli (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Cook; Rayan, Christie, Tavernier; Evanilson