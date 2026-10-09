Premier League Gameweek 6
Chelsea
Oct 10, 2026 3.00pm
Stamford Bridge
Bournemouth

Team News: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Chelsea vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Alamy, Daniel Weir, Sports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo, Alamy Live News

Chelsea and Bournemouth will look to secure positive results in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge, with the international break offering a chance to regroup after the Blues’ dip in form and the Cherries’ winless start under Marco Rose. 

Xabi Alonso's men were humiliated 3-0 by Brentford before the break, giving the capital club three weeks to reflect on the West London derby defeat as they prepare to respond against a side they have beaten in five of their last 10 meetings. 

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the team news for both clubs.

CHELSEA VS BOURNEMOUTH

CHELSEA

Out: Joao Pedro (knee), Jamie Gittens (ankle)

Doubtful: Moises Caicedo (calf), Cole Palmer (groin), Reece James (thigh), Marco Palestra (thigh), Emmanuel Emegha (muscle)

Sports Mole predicted XI: Martinez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Lavia, Henderson, Chavarria; Palmer, Rogers; Welbeck

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Alex Scott (thigh), Junior Eli Kroupi (foot), Julian Araujo (thigh), Justin Kluivert (muscle), Veljko Milosavljevic (thigh), Amine Adli (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Cook; Rayan, Christie, Tavernier; Evanilson

 

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