Xabi Alonso handed encouraging Chelsea injury update over key star ahead of AFC Bournemouth clash

Chelsea have been handed an encouraging injury boost ahead of their return to Premier League action against AFC Bournemouth this weekend, with midfielder Moises Caicedo stepping up his recovery from a calf problem.

The Ecuador international featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly during the international break as he attempts to return to first-team action.

His progress will be welcome news for manager Xabi Alonso, who faces an anxious wait over several key players ahead of Saturday's meeting at Stamford Bridge.

What is the latest news on Moises Caicedo's injury?

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Caicedo featured in a friendly against Portsmouth last weekend as part of Chelsea's efforts to maintain match fitness and help injured players progress with their rehabilitation, as per Sky Sports.

The match was primarily a training exercise, with opportunities also provided for younger players to feature alongside members of the first-team squad.

The midfielder has been restricted to just 14 minutes of action this season because of a calf issue and has not played since being substituted against former club Brighton & Hove Albion back in August.

His appearance against Portsmouth represents a positive step in his recovery, although it remains unclear whether he will be ready to return against the Cherries.

Caicedo is not the only Chelsea player whose fitness is causing concern.

Reece James missed out on England selection because of injury, while Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro both withdrew from international duty with their respective fitness issues.

Alonso is expected to provide a further update during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Caicedo friendly appearance a huge boost for Xabi Alonso

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Caicedo's return to the pitch could prove crucial for Alonso, who needs his midfield options available as Chelsea look to arrest their recent slump.

The Ecuadorian is one of the Blues' most important players because of his ability to break up opposition attacks, protect the defence and help move possession forward. His absence leaves a significant gap in the middle of the pitch.

Chelsea cannot afford to lose further ground in the Premier League, particularly with their attacking options also under scrutiny because of the fitness concerns surrounding Palmer and Pedro.

Caicedo's appearance against Portsmouth does not guarantee he will be ready for Bournemouth, but it offers genuine encouragement that his return is getting closer.

If he is available on Saturday, it would give Alonso a timely lift as he looks to get Chelsea back to winning ways.