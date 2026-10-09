Chelsea injury news: Reece James, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro update from Xabi Alonso ahead of Bournemouth

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has revealed that Moises Caicedo is among a number of players "ready to go" after injury against Bournemouth.

The Blues went into the extended international break with an array of star names who were sidelined with various issues.

As well as Caicedo and Marco Palestra, the likes of Reece James, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro all needed to withdraw from representing their nations.

However, the three-week break gave Alonso and the club's medical staff time to work with the players in a bid to get them ready for Saturday's Premier League fixture versus Bournemouth.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Alonso delivered a positive injury update, albeit while ruling out another player "for weeks".

© Iconsport / PA Images

Alonso provides Chelsea injury update

When asked on Caicedo, the Spaniard replied: "Yes, he is ready to go. Finally.

"Anyone would miss a player of his quality and importance. We have missed him for sure and we are happy he is back and he feels better. We didn't want to take risks for Brentford for example but he feels much better."

On James, Palmer and Pedro, he added: "Yes, they have been training. Some earlier than others. Marco Palestra as well.

"They have trained well and ready to go. For sure, we know they are key players and important."

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea winger Gittens facing injury layoff

As far as Jamie Gittens is concerned, the winger has been ruled out until at least the end of October with the injury that he sustained while representing England Under-21s.

Alonso added: "He's not going to be fit for tomorrow, that's the bad news.

"He's injured his ankle and he is going to be out for a few weeks."

There was no mention of Emmanuel Emegha, who is still waiting to make his Chelsea debut after suffering a hamstring injury during pre-season.