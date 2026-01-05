Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Fulham: Robert Sanchez, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella latest

Chelsea are back in action on Wednesday evening when they square off against Fulham in the Premier League.
Ahead of the West London derby at Craven Cottage, the Blues are currently deliberating over whether to appoint Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior as their new head coach.
Nevertheless, interim boss Calum McFarlane guided Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Sunday and has the full backing of the first team.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their short trip to their neighbours.
Levi Colwill
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Levi Colwill's rehabilitation from his ACL injury sustained over the summer is continuing, and he is racing against time to make a return before the season ends.
Dario Essugo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Summer signing Dario Essugo had returned to training following a thigh injury but then suffered a setback. The midfielder is now expected to make his competitive return at some point over the coming weeks.
Romeo Lavia
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
There have been very few updates on the fitness of Romeo Lavia, who has been sidelined since the first week in November. The Belgian will not be considered for a return here.
Marc Cucurella
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: January 7 (vs. Fulham)
Marc Cucurella was absent for a second successive game in missing the Man City fixture. However, he has recently returned to the training pitch and may return to the squad for this contest.
Robert Sanchez
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: January 7 (vs. Fulham)
Although Robert Sanchez was a surprise absentee from the Man City match, reports have indicated that a minor muscle issue should not keep out of Wednesday's encounter.
Wesley Fofana
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Illness
Possible return date: January 7 (vs. Fulham)
Wesley Fofana missed out on the Man City fixture due to a fever. At this stage, it is unclear whether he will recover in time to come back into contention.
CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST
Mykhaylo Mudryk continues to be provisionally suspended following his positive doping test in late 2024.