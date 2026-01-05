Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Fulham: Robert Sanchez, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella latest

By Darren Plant | 05 Jan 2026 11:14 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 11:14

Chelsea are back in action on Wednesday evening when they square off against Fulham in the Premier League.

Ahead of the West London derby at Craven Cottage, the Blues are currently deliberating over whether to appoint Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior as their new head coach.

Nevertheless, interim boss Calum McFarlane guided Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Sunday and has the full backing of the first team.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their short trip to their neighbours.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill's rehabilitation from his ACL injury sustained over the summer is continuing, and he is racing against time to make a return before the season ends.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Summer signing Dario Essugo had returned to training following a thigh injury but then suffered a setback. The midfielder is now expected to make his competitive return at some point over the coming weeks.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

There have been very few updates on the fitness of Romeo Lavia, who has been sidelined since the first week in November. The Belgian will not be considered for a return here.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: January 7 (vs. Fulham)

Marc Cucurella was absent for a second successive game in missing the Man City fixture. However, he has recently returned to the training pitch and may return to the squad for this contest.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: January 7 (vs. Fulham)

Although Robert Sanchez was a surprise absentee from the Man City match, reports have indicated that a minor muscle issue should not keep out of Wednesday's encounter.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: January 7 (vs. Fulham)

Wesley Fofana missed out on the Man City fixture due to a fever. At this stage, it is unclear whether he will recover in time to come back into contention.

CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Mykhaylo Mudryk continues to be provisionally suspended following his positive doping test in late 2024.