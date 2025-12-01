Chelsea injury, suspension list vs. Leeds United: Reece James, Dario Essugo latest

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Wednesday evening when they square off against Leeds United.
The Blues head into the fixture at Elland Road sitting in third position in the Premier League table after a spirited 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the weekend.
However, Leeds will back themselves to earn something against Enzo Maresca's side having pushed Manchester City all the way in a 3-2 defeat a day earlier.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the showdown with the Yorkshire giants.
Romeo Lavia
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Romeo Lavia suffered yet another thigh problem to force him off the pitch after just eight minutes in Chelsea's draw with Qarabag FK prior to the November international break, and the Belgian is set for another extended period on the sidelines.
Levi Colwill
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Levi Colwill underwent surgery on an ACL injury just before the start of the 2025-26 season, and the defender may not return to action before the campaign comes to a close.
Reece James
Status: Available
Type of injury: Muscle fatigue
Possible return date: December 3 (vs. Leeds)
Maresca has already revealed that Reece James' fitness will be managed for this game. As such, the club captain is expected to be limited to 45 minutes from the starting lineup or substitutes' bench at best.
Dario Essugo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
New arrival Dario Essugo is on the mend from a thigh operation with Maresca revealing that the midfielder has started to train with the rest of the squad having been sidelined since the early part of September.
However, this game will likely come too soon for the Portugal Under-21 international.
CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST
Moises Caicedo
Length of ban: Three matches
Return date: December 16 (vs. Cardiff City)
As a result of his red card for serious foul play against Arsenal, Moises Caicedo will now miss the Premier League fixtures with Leeds, Bournemouth and Everton respectively.