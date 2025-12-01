Chelsea injury, suspension list vs. Leeds United: Reece James, Dario Essugo latest

By Darren Plant | 01 Dec 2025 13:26 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 13:50

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Wednesday evening when they square off against Leeds United.

The Blues head into the fixture at Elland Road sitting in third position in the Premier League table after a spirited 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the weekend.

However, Leeds will back themselves to earn something against Enzo Maresca's side having pushed Manchester City all the way in a 3-2 defeat a day earlier.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the showdown with the Yorkshire giants.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Romeo Lavia suffered yet another thigh problem to force him off the pitch after just eight minutes in Chelsea's draw with Qarabag FK prior to the November international break, and the Belgian is set for another extended period on the sidelines.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill underwent surgery on an ACL injury just before the start of the 2025-26 season, and the defender may not return to action before the campaign comes to a close.

© Imago

Status: Available

Type of injury: Muscle fatigue

Possible return date: December 3 (vs. Leeds)

Maresca has already revealed that Reece James' fitness will be managed for this game. As such, the club captain is expected to be limited to 45 minutes from the starting lineup or substitutes' bench at best.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

New arrival Dario Essugo is on the mend from a thigh operation with Maresca revealing that the midfielder has started to train with the rest of the squad having been sidelined since the early part of September.

However, this game will likely come too soon for the Portugal Under-21 international.

CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST