Clashing for the 15th time in UEFA competition, Chelsea and Barcelona pit their wits against one another in Tuesday's Champions League blockbuster at Stamford Bridge.
Both teams have collected seven points from their opening four games, but the 11th-placed Blaugrana lead the 12th-placed Blues on goal difference, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.
CHELSEA vs. BARCELONA
CHELSEA
Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Cole Palmer (groin/toe), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (knee)
Doubtful: Wesley Fofana (fitness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Pedro, Garnacho; Delap
BARCELONA
Out: Pedri (hamstring), Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: J. Garcia; Kounde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde; Casado, De Jong; Yamal, Lopez, Torres; Lewandowski
