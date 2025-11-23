Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Chelsea and Barcelona.

Clashing for the 15th time in UEFA competition, Chelsea and Barcelona pit their wits against one another in Tuesday's Champions League blockbuster at Stamford Bridge.

Both teams have collected seven points from their opening four games, but the 11th-placed Blaugrana lead the 12th-placed Blues on goal difference, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (doping ban), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Cole Palmer (groin/toe), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (knee)

Doubtful: Wesley Fofana (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Pedro, Garnacho; Delap

BARCELONA

Out: Pedri (hamstring), Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J. Garcia; Kounde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde; Casado, De Jong; Yamal, Lopez, Torres; Lewandowski

No Data Analysis info