Napoli vs. Chelsea team news: Liam Rosenior makes bizarre defensive decision for pivotal Champions League fixture

By Darren Plant | 28 Jan 2026 18:49 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 19:02

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has seemingly selected Reece James as a centre-back for Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Napoli.

The Blues need to record all three points in Naples to have a chance of remaining in the top eight of the League Phase table.

However, Rosenior has opted to make the unusual decision of selecting James as a central defender, rather than as a right-back or central midfielder.

James will partner Wesley Fofana in the middle of the backline, with Malo Gusto taking his place at right-back.

Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile are the two players to drop out of the starting lineup that began Sunday's 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace.

That has subsequently led to Cole Palmer, who has been absent for the last two matches, being selected on the substitutes' bench.

Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is also back among the replacements after injury, with Tyrique George also rejoining the group amid suggestions that he could leave before the end of the winter transfer window.

McTominay starts for Napoli against Chelsea

Meanwhile, Scott McTominay has been selected in Napoli's starting lineup as the Serie A side bid to bounce back from Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Juventus.

Just one change has been made to the team that started in Turin with Miguel Gutierrez dropping down to the substitutes' bench.

Mathias Olivera is back in a team that also features former Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund.

Napoli XI: Meret; Olivera, Buongiorno, Juan Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Lobotka, McTominay, Spinazzola, Vergara, Elmas, Hojlund

Subs: Contini, Spinelli, Gutierrez, Lukaku, Beukema, De Chiara, Garofalo

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, James, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Andrey Santos; Estevao, Fernandez, Neto; Joao Pedro

Subs: Jorgensen, Merrick, Acheampong, Badiashile, Chalobah, Hato, Palmer, Gittens, George, Garnacho, Delap, Guiu