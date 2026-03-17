Chelsea vs. PSG team news: Liam Rosenior makes Jorrel Hato, Estevao Willian decisions for Champions League fixture

By Darren Plant | 17 Mar 2026 18:48 , Last updated: 17 Mar 2026 19:01

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has handed a start to Jorrel Hato for the second leg of the Champions League last 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the day, a report alleged that the Netherlands international would be taking the place of Wesley Fofana, who would subsequently drop down to the substitutes' bench.

That has largely proven true, although Mamadou Sarr will partner Hato in the centre of defence courtesy of Trevoh Chalobah deputising for the injured Reece James and ill Malo Gusto at right-back.

A total of four changes have been made from Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United, with Andrey Santos and Pedro Neto also being recalled to the team.

As well as Gusto, Fofana and James, Alejandro Garnacho has also dropped out of the starting lineup.

Although Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens both make welcome returns to the substitutes' bench after hamstring injuries, they are selected among the replacements.

Academy players Ryan Mavuma-McQueen and Shim Mheuka are additions to the squad, as well as the two goalkeeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe and Max Merrick.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

PSG make one change for Chelsea game

Meanwhile, PSG head coach Luis Enrique has made just one change to his first XI for the fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - who scored twice as a substitute at Parc des Princes - replaces Desire Doue in the final third.

Unlike Chelsea, PSG had the weekend off to recuperate after their 5-2 victory in France last Wednesday.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Chalobah, Sarr, Hato, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

Subs: Merrick, Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Fofana, Lavia, Kavuma-McQueen, Estevao, Garnacho, Mheuka, Guiu, Delap

Paris Saint-Germain XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Pacho, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Zaire-Emery; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola

Subs: Chevalier, Marin, Lucas Beraldo, Zabarnyi, Gonçalo Ramos, D.Doue, Lee, L.Hernández, Mayulu, Dro Fernández, Mbaye