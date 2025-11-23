Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with Barcelona.

Chelsea resume their Champions League campaign when they welcome Barcelona to Stamford Bridge for a matchday five clash in the league phase.

The Blues enter the fixture off the back of a 2-0 victory over Burnley in their first game back from the November international break, extending their unbeaten run to five games across all competitions.

However, Enzo Maresca is still contending with a number of fitness issues ahead of their Champions League encounter with Barcelona.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of this game against Barcelona.

Status: Available

Type of injury: Fitness

Possible return date: November 25 (vs. Barcelona)

Wesley Fofana was one of several players to have been rested against Burnley to protect them from injury before crucial clashes with Barcelona and Arsenal, and the defender is expected to return to the matchday squad for this European encounter.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Luckless Romeo Lavia suffered yet another thigh problem to force him off the pitch after just eight minutes in Chelsea's draw with Qarabag FK prior to the November international break, and the Belgian is set for another extended period on the sidelines.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill underwent surgery on an ACL injury just before the start of the 2025-26 season, and the defender may not return to action before the campaign comes to a close.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin/toe

Possible return date: December 03 (vs. Leeds United)

Cole Palmer started light training during the November international break, creating hope that he could make his return to the squad for Chelsea's important fixtures against Barcelona and Chelsea.

However, Maresca revealed that the playmaker suffered an unfortunate toe injury at home, meaning he will be unavailable until December.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Manchester City)

New arrival Dario Essugo is on the mend from a thigh operation, and Chelsea are hoping the midfielder can make his return in the early stages of 2026.

CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk remains unavailable due to a provisional doping ban, but there are no other suspended players for Chelsea to worry about heading into this match.

No Data Analysis info