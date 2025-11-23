Chelsea resume their Champions League campaign when they welcome Barcelona to Stamford Bridge for a matchday five clash in the league phase.
The Blues enter the fixture off the back of a 2-0 victory over Burnley in their first game back from the November international break, extending their unbeaten run to five games across all competitions.
However, Enzo Maresca is still contending with a number of fitness issues ahead of their Champions League encounter with Barcelona.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of this game against Barcelona.
Wesley Fofana
Status: Available
Type of injury: Fitness
Possible return date: November 25 (vs. Barcelona)
Wesley Fofana was one of several players to have been rested against Burnley to protect them from injury before crucial clashes with Barcelona and Arsenal, and the defender is expected to return to the matchday squad for this European encounter.
Romeo Lavia
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Luckless Romeo Lavia suffered yet another thigh problem to force him off the pitch after just eight minutes in Chelsea's draw with Qarabag FK prior to the November international break, and the Belgian is set for another extended period on the sidelines.
Levi Colwill
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Levi Colwill underwent surgery on an ACL injury just before the start of the 2025-26 season, and the defender may not return to action before the campaign comes to a close.
Cole Palmer
Status: Out
Type of injury: Groin/toe
Possible return date: December 03 (vs. Leeds United)
Cole Palmer started light training during the November international break, creating hope that he could make his return to the squad for Chelsea's important fixtures against Barcelona and Chelsea.
However, Maresca revealed that the playmaker suffered an unfortunate toe injury at home, meaning he will be unavailable until December.
Dario Essugo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Manchester City)
New arrival Dario Essugo is on the mend from a thigh operation, and Chelsea are hoping the midfielder can make his return in the early stages of 2026.
CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST
Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk remains unavailable due to a provisional doping ban, but there are no other suspended players for Chelsea to worry about heading into this match.
