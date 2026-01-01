Celtic January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Wilfried Nancy's side in 2026 winter window

By Joshua Cole | 01 Jan 2026 09:50 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 09:50

The 2025-26 season has been a turbulent one for Celtic so far, with the Bhoys already having three different managers in charge and rumours circulating over major departures in the near future.

Wilfried Nancy was appointed head coach in early December, and the club are expected to be active in the transfer market as they look to strengthen the squad for the Frenchman.

The immediate task is to close the gap on Hearts who currently sit at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Celtic's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Celtic confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Celtic confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Celtic net spend: January 2026

Celtic total spend January 2026: £0m

Celtic total income January 2026: £0m

Celtic net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Celtic transfer rumours for January 2026

In

© Imago

Wessam Abou Ali (Columbus Crew)

Out

© Imago

Yang Hyun-in (Birmingham, Norwich, Blackburn Rovers, Legia Warsaw)

You can find a complete list of the latest Celtic transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.