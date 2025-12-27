Preview: Burton Albion vs Wigan Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 27 Dec 2025 17:34

Burton Albion welcome Wigan Athletic to the Pirelli Stadium on Monday evening for both teams' 22nd match of the 2025-26 League One campaign.

The Brewers convincingly beat Northampton Town 5-1 on Friday afternoon, while the Latics agonisingly lost 2-1 in the final minute against Bradford City at Valley Parade.

Match preview

In a season in which they have had mixed patches of form, Burton are arguably in their most consistent patch so far.

Gary Bowyer's side are unbeaten in their previous four matches, scoring 10 and conceding four in that time.

After consecutive draws, the Brewers returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion on Friday afternoon, beating Northampton Town 5-1 to leapfrog them in the league table.

Their promising run of form has come at an ideal time as Burton approach some important fixtures, as their next three matches are all against teams within two points of Bowyer's side in the League One table.

In their previous 12 matches against Wigan, the Brewers have won only two and scored just 11 in that time.

Much like their opponents, Wigan have struggled to find any form of consistency yet this season.

Ryan Lowe's side are currently winless in their previous three league matches as they creep ever closer to the relegation zone, currently only two points above the drop.

The Latics have scored only three goals in their previous five League One games and come into the match off the back of consecutive defeats after losing away to Bradford on Boxing Day.

If Wigan are to turn their fortunes around, there is no doubt they will have to improve their away form, with Lowe's side winning just one on their travels this season.

However, the Latics will bring encouragement into Monday's fixtures after beating Burton in the reverse fixture earlier this month courtesy of Paul Mullin's first-half strike.

Burton Albion League One form:

W

L

L

D

D

W

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

L

L

W

D

D

W

Wigan Athletic League One form:

W

D

W

D

L

L

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

D

W

W

D

L

L

Team News

Sebastian Revan (hamstring), Charlie Webster (ankle), James Jones (foot) and Finn Delap (knee) will all miss Monday's match as they nurse long-term injuries.

Defender Toby Sibbick is also unavailable for Burton while he represents Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Wigan will be without both Matthew Smith and Jensen Weir after the pair were both shown red cards against Bradford.

Ryan Trevitt continues to be out with a thigh injury, while Isaac Mabaya remains sidelined with an Achilles tendon problem.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Vancooten, Evans, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Williams, Larsson, Chauke, Armer; Beesley, Shade

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Carragher, Aimson, Fox; Murray, Wright, Francois, Costelloe, Borges Rodrigues; Saydee, Bettoni

We say: Burton Albion 3-1 Wigan Athletic

Burton have done incredibly well to remove themselves temporarily from the relegation scrap. Their impressive victory against Northampton laid down a marker to the teams around them, and there is no doubt that would have been felt by a Wigan team who are struggling to pick up points.

With Burton unbeaten in their previous four and the Latics falling closer to the relegation zone, the home side will certainly be looking to make it consecutive victories on Monday evening.

