Burnley vs. Everton: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 24 Dec 2025 23:46 , Last updated: 25 Dec 2025 08:47

Desperate for more Premier League points, relegation-threatened Burnley will welcome Everton to Turf Moor on Saturday.

Scott Parker's Clarets ended their top-flight losing streak last time out, collecting a point in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, and they will be hoping to build on that stalemate in front of their own crowd.

Meanwhile, David Moyes's Toffees were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Arsenal last weekend, and the Blues will be keen to avoid a third straight defeat.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to tune in to Saturday's Premier League clash between Burnley and Everton.

What time does Burnley vs. Everton kick off?

This match will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday, December 27 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Burnley vs. Everton being played?

The Blues will travel to Turf Moor, the 21,944-capacity ground that has been home to Burnley since 1883.

How to watch Burnley vs. Everton in the UK

TV channels

This match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kickoffs.

Streaming

Due to the blackout, fans will not be able to stream the clash live in the UK.

Highlights

Highlights will be posted to the Sky Sports app shortly after full time, as well as uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later the same day.

Alternatively, viewers can catch Match of the Day at 10:50pm on BBC One.

Who will win Burnley vs. Everton?

Burnley may be in shockingly poor form overall, but their performances have been better than results suggest.

Parker's side were on top for large periods during their 3-2 loss against Fulham on December 13, and the spirit they showed to come from behind with a 90th-minute equaliser against Bournemouth last time out could inspire the relegation-battlers.

That being said, Everton have been strong this season, and though they come into this game on the back of consecutive defeats, it is important to highlight that those losses were against Chelsea and league leaders Arsenal.

The Toffees had won four of their five matches prior to their clashes with the two London clubs, and they will be confident of getting back on track against Burnley.