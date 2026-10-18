Watch Brighton's Diego Gomez score 51m halfway line goal in Crystal Palace M23 derby

Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Diego Gomez scored an outrageous goal from inside the centre circle in the Seagulls' Premier League clash with Crystal Palace in the M23 derby.

Fabian Hurzeler's goal-happy side got off to a fast start against their rivals at the Amex Stadium, as Palace defender Jaydee Canvot turned the ball into his own net after just four minutes.

However, Brighton's second goal arrived in far more astonishing circumstances, as Gomez collected the ball inside the centre circle and spotted Walter Benitez out of his goal.

The Paraguayan took one touch to open his body up before unleashing an incredible halfway-line strike, which sailed over Benitez's helpless reach and flew into the back of the net.

"Would you look at that!" DIEGO GOMEZ SCORES FROM THE HALFWAY LINE! ? https://t.co/qmagVbGEb4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 18, 2026

Recorded at 51 metres, Gomez's stunning strike was the furthest Premier League goal since Wayne Rooney scored from 58 metres for Everton against West Ham United in November 2017.

The 23-year-old's effort was his first goal of the campaign in any competition on his 10th appearance, and his 12th in 66 games for Brighton overall since joining the Seagulls from Inter Miami in 2025.

Brighton then incredibly added another goal to their total through Yasin Ayari in the 10th minute, their 21st of the Premier League season - two more than the second-most potent team Manchester City.

Victory for the Seagulls will temporarily take them one point above Arsenal in the Premier League table before the holders face Nottingham Forest at 4.30pm.