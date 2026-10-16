Brighton predicted XI vs. Crystal Palace: Possible lineup for M23 derby in Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion are prepared to named an unchanged Premier League side for their M23 derby clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

The Seagulls recorded their third four-goal success of the season at the Amex on Thursday night, beating FK Kauno Zalgiris in the Conference League.

Fabian Hurzeler handed opportunities to Georginio Rutter and Ibrahim Osman on the continental scene, and although they both delivered, a reversion to the German's preferred top-flight XI is expected,

That would mean Greece international Charalampos Kostoulas leading the line once again, with the talented 19-year-old scoring in Brighton's most recent Premier League home match against Arsenal on September 19.

Rested for the final 30 minutes of the Conference League victory earlier in the week, Pascal Gross will be starting this weekend and looking to provide his eighth goal contribution of the 2026-27 top-flight campaign.

After his red card at Sunderland last weekend was overturned, centre-back Pascal Struijk is free to join towering youngster Luka Vuskovic in defence on Sunday, with the Seagulls chasing a fourth straight Premier League clean sheet.

Maxim De Cuyper is set to continue in his advanced role on the left flank in the continued absence of Yankuba Minteh (leg) and Japanese hero Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring).

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Struijk, Boscagli; Gross, Andres, Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

>Click here to see how Crystal Palace could line up for this match