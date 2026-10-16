Crystal Palace predicted XI vs. Brighton: Possible lineup for Premier League clash

Crystal Palace are hopeful of welcoming captain Dean Henderson back into the XI for their Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

The England international has been sidelined due to a foot injury since early September but could replace Argentine goalkeeper Walter Benitez in net this weekend.

Palace head coach Pierre Sage could also be boosted by the returns of Jean-Philippe Mateta and Takehiro Tomiyasu from injury, however, the pair are unlikely to start on the South Coast.

As a result, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Jefferson Lerma should retain their Premier League spots at striker and centre-back respectively following last weekend's win over Nottingham Forest.

The visitors' defensive options are limited further by the absence of Axel Disasi, who is serving a suspension for a red card picked up against Ipswich Town on September 12.

Looking to score in three consecutive matches, Yeremy Pino should start behind Norway's Strand Larsen in attack, with Daichi Kamada and Ismaila Sarr battling for the remaining spot in the front three.

Chadi Riad managed just a single Premier League appearance at the beginning of 2026-27 before sustaining a season-ending knee injury.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Henderson; Lerma, Richards, Canvot; Khalaili, Timber, Wharton, Mitchell; Kamada, Pino, Strand Larsen

>Click here to see how Brighton could line up for this fixture