Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Kauno Zalgiris: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Conference League

Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off the Conference League league phase with a home clash against Kauno Zalgiris on Thursday.

The Seagulls got the better of Tromso in the playoff round, while the visitors dropped into the Conference League main draw after losing to Besiktas in the Europa League playoff round.

Here, Sports Mole covers the details about how to tune into the European fixture.

What time does Brighton vs. Kauno Zalgiris kick off?

The game will get underway at 8pm on Thursday evening.

Where is Brighton vs. Kauno Zalgiris being played?

Brighton will welcome the Lithuanian champions to the 32,500-capacity Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls have won three of their four competitive home games this term (D1), including a statement 3-0 victory over Arsenal in their most recent home outing.

How to watch Brighton vs. Kauno Zalgiris in the UK

TV channels

The Conference League encounter will be shown on TNT Sports 2.

Online streaming

UK viewers can also stream the match via HBO Max with a package that includes TNT Sports. Alternatively, you can purchase TNT Sports through Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on the HBO Max platform and the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel.

The @footballontnt handle on X should post key moments of Thursday's contest.

What is at stake for Brighton and Kauno Zalgiris?

Brighton are competing in European competition for the first time since making a last-16 appearance in the 2023-24 Europa League.

Fabian Hurzeler's side will be looking to record a fifth consecutive victory in all competitions after winning their last four by a combined 13-2 scoreline, including a 2-0 success in their recent Premier League outing against Sunderland.

Kauno Zalgiris, meanwhile, are set to feature in a third different European competition last term after losing in the Champions League third qualifying round and the Europa League playoff round.

That said, they are still making history with their maiden main draw appearance in European football, which starts with their first-ever UEFA competition game against English opposition.