Brentford 'showing interest' in Celtic attacker

Brentford are reportedly showing an interest in signing a Celtic attacker, as the Bees prepare themselves for Bryan Mbeumo's exit.

Brentford are reportedly interested in signing Celtic attacker Daizen Maeda.

The Japan international has scored 62 goals in 158 competitive appearances during his three-and-a-half-year stay at Celtic Park.

Maeda netted 33 goals in 51 matches in all competitions last term, including 16 league goals to finish as the Scottish Premiership’s second-highest scorer.

The 27-year-old helped Celtic lift the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish League Cup last season, but there appears to be some doubt as to whether he will still be at the club for the 2025-26 campaign.

Brentford eyeing Maeda swoop

According to Sportiva, via the Daily Record, Brentford have identified Maeda as a potential target for their summer transfer business.

The report claims that the Bees could look to make Maeda one of the first signings of Keith Andrews’s reign, after the 44-year-old was recently appointed as Thomas Frank’s successor.

Brentford are weighing up a transfer bid for the 27-year-old, although they will consider the player’s valuation before they decide whether to formalise their interest.

There is a belief that Celtic may demand around £21m to part ways with a player who is under contract until the summer of 2027.

Why are Brentford searching for attacking reinforcements?

Brentford are at risk of losing one of their key attackers, with Manchester United working on a deal for Bryan Mbeumo.

The Cameroon international netted 20 goals in 38 Premier League appearances last term, helping the Bees achieve a top-half finish.

Brentford’s recruitment team will be under pressure to replace the goals of Mbeumo if he does leave the Gtech Community Stadium this summer.

Like Mbeumo, Maeda can play as a centre-forward as well as his usual position as a winger, although he tends to play off the left, whereas the Man United target likes to play from the right flank.