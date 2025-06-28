Manchester United allegedly provisionally book Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo's medical for next week, with a deal close to being agreed.

Manchester United have reportedly provisionally booked Bryan Mbeumo's medical for next week.

On Friday evening, it was revealed that Man United had been unsuccessful in their second bid for the Brentford attacker, with the Red Devils suffering a setback in their bid to bring in one of their leading target for the summer transfer window.

However, it is understood that talks between the two clubs are ongoing, with the 20-time English champions remaining confident that they will be able to get a deal over the line despite the recent setback.

According to talkSPORT, Man United have provisionally booked a medical for next week, and there is a feeling on both sides that an agreement will be reached in the not too distant future.

The report claims that personal talks have already been agreed, with Mbeumo in line to collect £250,000 a week at Old Trafford, which is five times more than his current salary at Brentford.

Mbeumo medical 'booked' as Man United 'near' forward signing

Man United failed with an opening offer of £55m for Mbeumo and then saw their second bid rejected on Friday.

While the overall package - worth £62.5m - is believed to be deemed sufficient by Brentford, the Bees are looking for more when it comes to the initial payment from the Red Devils.

Man United's latest offer for Mbeumo was £55m plus £7.5m in add-ons, and Brentford are holding firm, but the club are fully expecting to lose the Cameroon international this summer.

Arsenal and Newcastle United had allegedly made Mbeumo a leading target earlier in the window, while Tottenham Hotspur have recently been credited with an interest, but Man United are the attacker's first-choice outfit.

Mbeumo was in excellent form for the Bees during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring 20 goals and registering nine assists in 42 appearances.

When could Mbeumo make his Man United debut?

Providing that a deal goes through next week, Mbeumo could join up with his new teammates for the start of pre-season on July 7, and there is confidence that will indeed be the case.

The forward would then be in line to make his debut for the Red Devils in their opening pre-season friendly against newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds United on July 19, before the squad travel to USA for their pre-season tour.