Manchester United allegedly remain confident that they will be able to sign Bryan Mbeumo despite having a second bid for the Brentford attacker rejected on Friday night.

The Red Devils are said to have failed with an opening offer worth £55m for the Cameroon international, while a second bid, worth £62.5m, was reportedly turned down by the Bees.

The structure of the payment is believed to be the major issue, with Brentford looking for a bigger initial fee, but Man United had been hoping to pay in the region of £7.5m through add-ons.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, despite the setback, the Red Devils are confident that they will be able to get a deal over the line for the forward in the not too distant future.

Romano claims that direct discussions between the two clubs are continuing, and Mbeumo has made it clear that he only wants to make the move to Old Trafford if he is to leave Brentford.

Man United 'remain confident' of signing Mbeumo

Mbeumo has also been linked with Newcastle United and Arsenal during this summer's transfer window.

A switch to Tottenham Hotspur also looked to be a possibility when Thomas Frank left his role as Brentford manager to take charge of the North London club, but Man United are firmly in the driving seat.

Mbeumo was in excellent form for Brentford during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring 20 goals and registering nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

In the Premier League, the 25-year-old netted 20 times and registered eight assists in 38 appearances, and he has been identified by Man United as the ideal player to operate as one of the number 10s in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 formation, with new signing Matheus Cunha also set to fill that role.

What happens next?

According to journalist David Ornstein, Man United's latest offer for Mbeumo was £55m plus £7.5m in add-ons.

While the total of £62.5m is believed to be satisfactory for Brentford, the Bees want more money up front, so Man United will have to alter their stance in order for the deal to become possible.

The Red Devils will not want a move to slip through their fingers at this stage, and an extra £3m on the initial payment would likely be enough to convince Brentford to let him leave.

Man United are allegedly keen to have Mbeumo's signing in place for the start of their pre-season preparations on July 7, but some movement is needed from Amorim's side to make that a possibility.