Brentford predicted lineup vs. Hull City: Keith Andrews picks Yehor Yarmolyuk, Vitaly Janelt replacements

Brentford boss Keith Andrews will have to make two enforced changes for Sunday's Premier League away meeting with Hull City.

Andrews will need to completely change his central midfield pairing after Yehor Yarmoluyk and Vitaly Janelt were sent off in last weekend's 2-1 loss against Liverpool.

Yarmoluyk begins a three-match ban for violent conduct, while Janelt will serve a one-match suspension after being dismissed for two bookable offences.

Brentford's club-record signing Mamadou Sangare is set to take one of the centre-midfield spots in what will be his first Premier League start since September 12.

Sangare is expected to line up alongside Mathias Jensen, who will drop back from the attacking midfield position he started in last Saturday.

Mikkel Damsgaard is set to take over the number 10 role after returning from his one-match injury absence as a substitute against Andoni Iraola's side.

Kevin Schade is set to earn a recall to operate on the left side of the attacking trio behind striker Igor Thiago, while Jaidon Anthony will offer the threat from the right flank.

In defence, Jannik Schuster will replace Sepp van den Berg, having recovered from the knock and illness that kept him out of action last weekend.

Keane Lewis-Potter, Kristoffer Ajer and Michael Kayode are all expected to join Schuster in the back four for Sunday's away trip.

In regard to injury absentees, Andrews is unable to call upon Joshua Dasilva, Antoni Milambo and Kaye Furo.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Schuster, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Sangare; Anthony, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

> Hull predicted lineup vs. Brentford