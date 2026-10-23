Hull City predicted lineup vs. Brentford: Tim Iroegbunam in contention for first start as Sergej Jakirovic alters XI

Tim Iroegbunam is in contention to make his first Hull City start in Sunday's Premier League clash against Brentford at the MKM Stadium.

Having seen his side take just a point from their last three games, Sergej Jakirovic admitted in Friday's pre-match press conference that he is likely to make changes for Hull's first meeting with Brentford in six years.

Tim Iroegbunam could be one of the alterations, with the midfielder pushing for his first start since arriving from Everton in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has featured off the bench in each of the last four league games, including an appearance as a half-time substitute in last Saturday's 1-0 loss away to Fulham.

Regan Slater should join Iroegbunam in the engine room, while Mo Belloumi and Sorba Thomas are likely to provide the threat off the right and left flanks respectively.

That said, Elliot Stroud and Joe Gerhardt are options if Jakirovic decides it is time to bring Thomas out after three consecutive starts.

Oli McBurnie looks set to retain his spot up front, although he is under growing pressure to keep his place after failing to score in the first seven Premier League games.

In defence, Ryan Giles is expected to take Brooke Norton-Cuffy's spot on the left side of a back five that should include Tommy Coyle, Semi Ajayi, John Egan and Lucas Herrington.

In regard to options off the bench, Lucas Gourna-Douath and Mohamed-Ali Cho are in contention to return to the squad after featuring in team training in the lead-up to Sunday's fixture.

However, Jakirovic is expected to be without Nobel Mendy, Charlie Hughes, Matt Targett, Eliot Matazo, Darko Gyabi and Ilyas Ansah.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Herrington, Giles; Belloumi, Iroegbunam, Slater, Thomas; McBurnie

> Brentford predicted lineup vs. Hull