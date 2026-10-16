Team News: Brentford vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Brentford will be looking to preserve their unbeaten record in the Premier League when they welcome Liverpool to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Bees drew 2-2 with Aston Villa last weekend, while the Reds secured a 6-3 Champions League win over LASK Linz on Wednesday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

BRENTFORD

Out: Josh Dasilva (thigh), Antoni Milambo (knee), Kaye Furo (unspecified)

Doubtful: Mikkel Damsgaard (ankle), Nathan Collins (calf), Kevin Schade (shoulder), Jannik Schuster (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Janelt; Anthony, Jensen, Ouattara; Thiago

LIVERPOOL

Out: Ryan Gravenberch (suspended), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee)

Doubtful: Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring), Cody Gakpo (ankle), Alexander Isak (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola; Koumas