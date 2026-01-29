Keith Andrews delivers Kristoffer Ajer, Mikkel Damsgaard injury update as Brentford boss makes "pretty worried" admission

By Ben Sully | 29 Jan 2026 22:33 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 22:48

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews has revealed that defender Kristoffer Ajer and attacker Mikkel Damsgaard have both avoided serious injuries after being forced off in last Sunday's defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Ajer and Damsgaard were both withdrawn in the 37th minute after picking up their injuries in quick succession in the 2-0 defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Andrews revealed after the game that Ajer sustained an ankle problem, while Damsgaard picked up a knee injury.

The Brentford boss has now provided a positive update, explaining that the injuries are not as bad as feared, although the pair could still miss Sunday's away meeting with Aston Villa.

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

Andrews delivers latest Brentford injury update

“It was the main reason I didn’t sleep so well on Sunday night, those two coming off in the way they did,” Andrews told reporters in Thursday's pre-match press conference.

“It was concerning, but they’re both pretty good, really. It’s nothing serious.

"Whether they’ll be available for the weekend or not, I’m not entirely sure on both of them, but if they’re not, they won’t be far off. That tells you it’s not too bad, thankfully, because I was pretty worried.”

Ajer has started 13 of his 17 Premier League appearances, including each of Brentford's last six top-flight matches, demonstrating his importance to the side.

Meanwhile, Damsgaard has been a regular fixture in the number 10 position, having started 15 of his 20 league outings this term, contributing one goal and three assists.

© Imago / Action Plus

Do Brentford have any other injury concerns?

Brentford already know that they will be without Antoni Milambo and Fabio Carvalho for the remainder of the season.

Milambo and Carvalho have been out of action since sustaining serious knee injuries in October and November respectively.

As for Josh Dasilva, he remains unavailable as he continues his rehabilitation from a long-term injury absence.